MPP Michael Mantha introduces bill to recognize contributions of waterpower to Ontario

Yesterday, March 27th, Algoma-Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, introduced the Waterpower Day Act, 2024.

“Waterpower contributes one quarter of Ontario’s electricity, and it has been a cornerstone of Ontario’s grid for more than a century.” Mantha said. “In Northern Ontario, waterpower is an important economic driver providing affordable, reliable and renewable energy for communities.”

“With more than two-hundred facilities right across the province, Made in Ontario waterpower is embedded in the very fabric of dozens of communities”, added Paul Norris, President of the Ontario Waterpower Association. “As we expand generation and transmission to meet emergent and enduring electricity demand, building new waterpower means investing right here at home.”

The bill, if passed, will proclaim June 20th each year as “Waterpower Day” to recognize the contribution that hydroelectric power has played in Ontario’s history, and it’s continued importance to Ontario’s energy future.