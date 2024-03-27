NDP: If you’re looking for change, Ford’s budget is not for you

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition NDP, says Ford’s 2024 Provincial Budget is a missed opportunity for much-needed change.

“If you’re looking for change, Ford’s budget is not for you,” said Stiles. “People are looking for better health care and homes they can afford. Instead, they got an uninspired statement from a government that is out of touch and out of ideas.”

NDP Finance critic, MPP Catherine Fife, says this budget comes at an all-hands-on-deck moment. “This was an opportunity for Ford’s Conservatives to finally deliver real solutions for Ontarians. But Ford’s Conservatives chose to stick to the status quo. Ford is doubling down on their own failed policies”

Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP will deliver the homes, health care, and hope that people are looking for.

An NDP budget would: