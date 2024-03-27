NDP: If you’re looking for change, Ford’s budget is not for you

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition NDP, says Ford’s 2024 Provincial Budget is a missed opportunity for much-needed change.
“If you’re looking for change, Ford’s budget is not for you,” said Stiles. “People are looking for better health care and homes they can afford. Instead, they got an uninspired statement from a government that is out of touch and out of ideas.”
NDP Finance critic, MPP Catherine Fife, says this budget comes at an all-hands-on-deck moment. “This was an opportunity for Ford’s Conservatives to finally deliver real solutions for Ontarians. But Ford’s Conservatives chose to stick to the status quo. Ford is doubling down on their own failed policies”
Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP will deliver the homes, health care, and hope that people are looking for.
An NDP budget would:
- Invest in Ontario’s publicly-funded and publicly-delivered healthcare system and provide immediate support for community mental health programs, long term care, and home care
- Remove tolls for truckers on the 407 to reduce congestion on the 401
- Make strategic investments to recruit and retain health care workers
- Get the government back in the business of building homes with Homes Ontario and end exclusionary zoning
- Take on climate change and save people money with support for home energy retrofits and energy-efficient heat pumps.
- Address staffing shortages in public schools and reverse cuts to get kids the supports they need
- Keep our colleges and universities open with stable funding and increased operating grants
- Lift people out of legislated poverty by doubling ODSP and OW rates
- Help families get the childcare they need by funding the long-delayed $10-a-day childcare
