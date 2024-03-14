East Algoma OPP – Two arrested for drug offences after highway traffic stop

Two people have been arrested and charged for drug offences following a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On March 12, 2024, shortly after 11:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 17 in Blind River.

Upon speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police were able to detect an odour of cannabis, which led to the arrested of two people. A search of the vehicle was conducted and led to the seizure of approximately two kilograms of suspected Fentanyl, approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine and a large quantity of suspected hydromorphone and oxycodone pills. The estimated street value of drugs seized is approximately $400,000. Police also located approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple cellphones.

As a result of the investigation, Issak KHOSHABA, 28-years-old, from Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon of dangerous purpose

Driver fail to surrender licence

Driver fail to give identification

Use other person’s licence

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Fail to surrender insurance card

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 28, 2024.

Adrian ARIAS, 52-years-old, from York has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of weapon of dangerous purpose

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 14, 2024.