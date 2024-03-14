East Algoma OPP – Two arrested for drug offences after highway traffic stop

Two people have been arrested and charged for drug offences following a traffic stop on Highway 17.
On March 12, 2024, shortly after 11:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation on Highway 17 in Blind River.
Upon speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police were able to detect an odour of cannabis, which led to the arrested of two people. A search of the vehicle was conducted and led to the seizure of approximately two kilograms of suspected Fentanyl, approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine and a large quantity of suspected hydromorphone and oxycodone pills. The estimated street value of drugs seized is approximately $400,000. Police also located approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency, a handgun, ammunition, and multiple cellphones.
As a result of the investigation, Issak KHOSHABA, 28-years-old, from Brampton has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon of dangerous purpose
- Driver fail to surrender licence
- Driver fail to give identification
- Use other person’s licence
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Fail to surrender insurance card
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Fail to have insurance card
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 28, 2024.
Adrian ARIAS, 52-years-old, from York has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of weapon of dangerous purpose
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 14, 2024.
