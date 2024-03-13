Share your cares, concerns and curiosities about the health and water quality of the Great Lakes

It only takes 15 minutes to complete the poll, which includes questions such as:

How important is it that the health and water quality of the Great Lakes basin be protected?

How would you rate the overall health of the Great Lakes?

Who in your opinion should be responsible for protecting the health and water quality of the Great Lakes basin?

and more!

The online 2024 Great Lakes Regional Poll is available until March 15. To ensure the online poll represents a wide variety of opinions, the International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board needs your help to spread the word and share the poll with your friends, family, neighbors and colleagues.

The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board conducts opinion polling every three years (The 2021, 2018 and 2015 polls are on the board’s website).

The online 2024 Great Lakes Regional Poll is open to any and all respondents, and this online poll supplements the board’s 2024 telephone polling efforts. The Great Lakes Water Quality Board will publish the final poll results later this year.

Link to the Poll