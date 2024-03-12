Happenings at Wawa First United – March 17th, Fifth Sunday of Lent

Story: A woman in a coma was dying. She suddenly had a feeling that she was taken up to heaven and stood before the Judgement Seat. “Who are you?” a Voice said to her. “ I’m the wife of the mayor.” she replied. “I did not ask you whose wife you are but who are you.” “I’m the mother of four children.” “I did not ask whose mother you are, but who are you” “I’m a schoolteacher.” “I did not ask you what your profession is but who are you.” And so it went. No matter what she replied, she did not seem to give a satisfactory answer to the question, “Who are you.? “I’m a Christian.” “I did not ask what your religion is but who are you.” “I’m the one who went to church every day and always helped the poor and needy.” “I did not ask you what you did but who are you.” She evidently failed the examination for she was sent back to earth. When she recovered from her illness she determined to find out who she was. And that made all the difference.

Your duty is to be. Not to be somebody, not to be nobody

– for therein lies greed and ambition

– not to be this or that

– and thus become conditioned

– but just to be

Sunday March 17th, Fifth Sunday of Lent



Scriptures:

Jeremiah 31:31-34 “I will write my law on their hearts”

Hebrews 5: 5-10 Christ did not glorify himself; rather he suffered.

John 12: 20-33 Unless a grain of wheat fall into the earth.

What does God expect from us this year? The world is finally recovering from the chaos of the pandemic. There has been a time of adjustment as we’ve started to gather again. Current political and environment news has been harrowing. There seems to be a growing fear of anything and anyone different. We are being confronted with the ways this world continues to oppress. We are searching for sign of love and caring around us. Perhaps, like the Greeks in John’s gospel, we just want to experience Jesus in person.

The Old Testament reading reminds us that God forgives us for not paying attention to the Source of Life, to those who are suffering, and to those who are marginalized. In the gospel, Jesus experiences God’s voice. Like the crowd, we may confuse the source of the voice. As we come to the end of Lent, let us decide to be intentional about keeping attentive to God’s voice in our lives. Let us, like the Greeks, wish to experience Jesus in all that passes our way. ( The Gathering L/E 2024)

Announcements:

We had good attendance at the Annual Congregational meeting. After the meeting we met in the Family Room to celebrate Luella Campbell’s Birthday.

If you have stamps from the mail, the UCW are collecting them for the Leprosy Mission which sells stamps to collectors to provide money for leprosy treatment around the world. Please contact Kaireen Morrison or Gib Sabourin. Or they may be dropped off at the church, be sure to label envelope.

The next UCW meeting will be held April 1st the guest speaker will be speaking on the Scout movement in Wawa.

March 14 – PIE (National Affirming) Day

March 17 – St Patrick’s Day

March 18 – Global Recycling Day

March 20 – Spring Equinox ( 5:24 pm EDT)

March 21 – UN International Day of Forests

March 22 – World Water Day.