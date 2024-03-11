|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCoy, Joe
|1
|11
|13
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|11
|13
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|10
|12
|HALL, Dave
|4
|9
|11
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|8
|13
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|6
|13
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|4
|13
|CORLEY, Sarah
|8
|3
|13
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|3
|12
|SWITZER, Anya
|8
|3
|13
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|12
Game Schedule for March 21:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|RAINVILLE
|BUCKELL
|GLOVER
|STOYCHEFF
|McCOY
|FAHRER
|SWITZER
|8:00 PM
|LESCHISHIN
|CORLEY
|TERRIS
|HALL
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wawa Youth Curling Program 2023 – 2024 - March 11, 2024
- Local Bridge Builders compete in Sault College’s Bridge Building Competition - March 11, 2024
- Mixed Curling Standings – March 8 - March 11, 2024