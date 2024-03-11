Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 8

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCoy, Joe 1 11 13
TERRIS, Tom 1 11 13
FAHRER, Tom 3 10 12
HALL, Dave 4 9 11
BUCKELL, Chris 5 8 13
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 6 13
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 13
CORLEY, Sarah 8 3 13
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 3 12
SWITZER, Anya 8 3 13
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 12

Game Schedule for March 21:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM RAINVILLE BUCKELL GLOVER STOYCHEFF
McCOY FAHRER SWITZER
8:00 PM LESCHISHIN CORLEY
TERRIS HALL
