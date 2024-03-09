MURRAY, Robert Alexsandra “Alex”

Passed away at the F.J. Davey Home on March 7, 2024 at the age of 78.

Loving husband of Linda Murray. Cherished father of Tracey and Mark. Adored grandfather of John, Christopher and Gary. Great-grandpa of Angela. Survived by his siblings Adam, Sam, Ed, Shirley, Gloria and Donna, and predeceased by sibling Billy and Flora. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Alex will be missed by extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at the F.J. Davey home for all their care, compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society in Alex’s honour would be appreciated.

As per Alex’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton and Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St, East, 705-759-2522).

Online condolences and tributes can be made and found at arthurfuneralhome.com.