55th Annual Maple Syrup Festival at the R. C. Legion Br. 374 on St. Joseph Island

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 374 is holding our 55th year tradition of hosting the Annual Maple Syrup Festival on April 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2024. For many friends and family, it is a custom to travel many hours and fill up on fluffy pancakes, perfectly fried sausages covered in golden local maple syrup. The regular customers mark their calendars, knowing it is always the first two full weekends of April. Thinking of attending? Well, there is more. The Legion in Richards Landing has two halls with enough room to sit over 200 people per sitting. Also, adding to the experience, we have maple syrup/candy producers and craft vendors selling their products in the hall.

The Legion hosts such fund raising events to better be able to support local Veterans and their families. Branch 374 strives to give to the community, including many senior and youth organizations. Supporting activities such as this, helps the Veterans and the community.

The cost for the all you can eat pancake, sausage topped with delicious maple syrup, coffee, tea and juice is $12.00 for adults, $11.00 for seniors and $7.00 for children under 10. Hours for the festival are 8am to 3pm. Thousands of people attend every year, why not you too? For more information, contact the Branch office at 705-246-2494.