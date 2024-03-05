Thank you – Roy Family

The family of the late Sandra Roy wish to express their sincere thanks for the many meals brought to the house, phone calls, the visits filled with comforting words, the cards and flowers received. As well the many donations made in her memory to the Lady Dunn Health Centre and Sault Ste Marie Humane Society warmed our hearts during our journey of loss.
Many thanks
Marcel Roy Sr & family
