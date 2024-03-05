Getting the most from your Voyageur Trail outing

Do you use the Voyageur Trail? Do you want to get the most from our trail maps? Then this free online information session is for you. Mark your calendar for Sunday, March 17, 2024, from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Always having up-to-date maps ensures that hikers don’t go astray when enjoying the trails. The Voyageur Trail Association (VTA) has developed a series of trail maps in digital and printable formats. The maps include detailed descriptions for our 500 km trail network, from Nipigon to Blind River. They also show you where to access the trails, what to expect along the way, including photos of points of interest and other resources.

To register: email [email protected]. You’ll receive a link to a Zoom video meeting.