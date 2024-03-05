ÉSC Trillium stands tall at NSSSAA finals

The Coyotes from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) have outdone themselves once again! Proud hosts of the North Shore Secondary Schools Athletics Association (NSSSAA) championship finals on February 13 and 14, the school’s three sports teams played with a great deal of passion and demonstrated exceptional teamwork. During the volleyball competition, the Senior girls from ÉSC Trillium claimed the silver medal while the Junior girls won 1st place, earning themselves the gold medal and the coveted banner. During the NSSSAA basketball competition, the Junior boys from ÉSC Trillium missed the bronze medal by only two points, finishing 4th in the league. Congratulations to all athletes for your great sportsmanship! We are very proud of you! The school warmly thanks coaches, parents and friends for their great support.