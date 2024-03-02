Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – March 2

Team Rank Wins G.P.
FAHRER, Tom 1 10 12
McCoy, Joe 1 10 12
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 11
HALL, Dave 4 8 10
BUCKELL, Chris 5 6 11
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 6 12
STOYCHOFF, Peter 6 4 12
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 3 11
SWITZER, Anya 8 3 11
CORLEY, Sarah 10 2 12
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 12

Game schedule for March 7

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM SWITZER CORLEY HALL
BUCKELL RAINVILLE LESCHISHIN
8:00 PM McCOY TERRIS GLOVER
STOYCHEFF FAHRER
