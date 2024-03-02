|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|McCoy, Joe
|1
|10
|12
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|11
|HALL, Dave
|4
|8
|10
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|6
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|6
|12
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|6
|4
|12
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|3
|11
|SWITZER, Anya
|8
|3
|11
|CORLEY, Sarah
|10
|2
|12
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|12
Game schedule for March 7
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|SWITZER
|CORLEY
|HALL
|BUCKELL
|RAINVILLE
|LESCHISHIN
|8:00 PM
|McCOY
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|STOYCHEFF
|FAHRER
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – March 2 - March 2, 2024
- Innovation Conference “Stir the Potential” to empower Northern Communities - March 1, 2024
- Algoma Family Services Declares Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) an Epidemic Algoma Region - March 1, 2024