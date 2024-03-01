Innovation Conference “Stir the Potential” to empower Northern Communities

The Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre is proud to announce Stir the Potential – an innovation conference taking place May 27-28, 2024, at the Delta Waterfront Hotel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Communities in the north are ready for change. A brighter, sustainable future starts with the way we think about current issues and the future that lies ahead. The vibrance and vitality of our communities depend on innovative thinking and collaboration to identify opportunities for success.

Stir the Potential is the first event of its kind in the region. It aims to provide attendees from diverse backgrounds with a unique experience, emphasizing the importance of harnessing innovative thinking to create opportunities and break down barriers standing in the way of realizing their full potential.

“Sault Ste. Marie is full of talented and passionate people,” says Lori McDonald, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre. “Stir the Potential is an opportunity for these people to come together and create a shift – whether it’s learning how to pitch a new idea to investors, learning how to cultivate communities of practice and collaboration, or looking at the global need for climate change solutions – attendees will walk away from this conference with a fresh perspective about placing innovation at the forefront of our businesses, organizations, and communities.”

The conference will feature renowned keynote speakers, including Host of CBC’s Quirks and Quarks Bob McDonald, Global Futurist and Researcher Nikolas Badminton, Founder of JAYU and Artist Gilad Cohen, and Former NHL Player and Coach Ted Nolan. Attendees will also participate in breakout sessions that offer practical takeaways and tools to help future-proof their career, business, or organization.

“It’s a platform to come together to discuss the importance of embracing innovation in order to push our communities into an era of sustained growth and opportunity,” McDonald explains. “We are inviting people across all industries to attend this event to explore innovative problem solving and new opportunities.”

View the full agenda and learn more about Stir the Potential at www.stirthepotential.ca