École Saint-Joseph students shine at Legion’s public speaking competition

On February 21, 2024, three students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) performed brilliantly in the Royal Canadian Legion’s public speaking competition for elementary and secondary students. Through the support of teachers Madame Suzanne Trudel and Madame Sabrina Lévesque, the students excelled during the competition.

Caleb Lefrançois took first place in the grades 1 to 3 category. Miguel Lefrançois was first in the grades 4 to 6 category, while Jeremy Leonard placed second in the same category. Congratulations and good luck to Caleb and Miguel, who will be heading to the Royal Canadian Legion’s regional oratory competition in Massey on March 2, 2024.