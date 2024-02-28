SE OPP Wawa – Charges laid after report of Harrassment

A local resident is facing multiple charges following a criminal investigation. On February 12, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of harassment on Wood Avenue in Wawa.

Investigation revealed that, despite being warned by police not to, the accused continued to communicate with the victim of a previous incident. While being placed under arrest, the accused physically assaulted the two arresting officers. As a result, Preston PLANTE, 27 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with:

Harassing Communications

Assault Peace Officer – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2024 in Wawa.