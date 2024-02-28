Happenings at Wawa First United – Third Sunday of Lent

A Lenten Prayer

God of love, as in Jesus Christ you gave yourself to us, so may we give ourselves to you, living according to your holy will.

Keep our feet firmly in the way where Christ leads us, help our lips speak the truth that Christ teaches us, fill our bodies with the life that is Christ within us.

In his holy name, we pray. Amen. (Voices United)

Sunday March 3 – Third Sunday of Lent



Scripture Readings:

Exodus 20: 1-17 The Ten Commandments

1 Corinthians 1: 18-25 God’s foolishness is wiser than human wisdom

John 2: 13-22 Jesus clears the temple

Jesus was angry when he saw the temple made into a marketplace. He was angry because God forbade idolatry in the Ten Commandments. The people were making worship all about money. Jesus knew his actions in the temple could bring him into conflict with the temple priests and leaders, but he did it anyway.

Sometimes we place certain things as more important than our relationship with God. We set up idols, which creates stumbling blocks for ourselves and others. We need Jesus’ courage to rid ourselves of such idols. What might those idols be for us as individuals?

As we approach Holy Week, we need Christ’s strength and integrity to set aside our idols and to call out those who oppress others. We need Christ’s passion to inspire us to resist the culture of the age. The Season of Lent is a time for us to think about how our hearts might need a little housecleaning. During Lent, let us know that God’s power goes with us. ( The Gathering L/E 2024)

Announcements

The Church will have the Annual Meeting on Sunday, March 10th. All members and adherents are urged to attend. The meeting will take place after the Church Service.

The U.C.W will meet on Monday, March 4th at 7 pm. in the Family Room at the church. The Guest speaker will be Johanna Rowe and she will speak about the upcoming High School Reunion. Guests are welcome to attend.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. March 9.

March is Irish Heritage Month

March 1 – Zero Discrimination Day

March 1- ( first Friday in March) World Day of Prayer

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 8 – International Women’s Day