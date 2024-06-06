Happenings at Wawa First United – Third Sunday after Pentecost

Are you keeping the Sabbath Holy? The message was about Jesus and his disciples picking grain for a snack and healing a persons hand on the Sabbath. The Pharisees confronted Jesus hoping to put a wedge between him and his followers. Jesus said, “God created the Sabbath for people not people for the Sabbath.”

There is much discussion on whether we should stop all work on the Sabbath. Should one work, and take another day as the Sabbath?

We certainly need one day a week just to rest and refresh body and soul. Is Jesus Lord of your Sabbath? Do you wake up on Sunday with the goal of focusing on him and being refreshed and nourished by his presence? Or do you see Sunday and another Saturday with an hour at church – sometimes.

If you are not sure whether Jesus is Lord of your Sabbath then there is a larger issue at hand. If Jesus is not Lord of your Sundays, then who is Lord of the rest of your life?

Sunday June 9, Third after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Samuel 8:4-11,(12-15) 16-20;(11:14-15 Appoint a king for Israel

Psalm 138 I praise God with all my heart

2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 Our inner nature is renewed day by day

Mark 3:20-35 Who gives Jesus his power?

The reading from Mark is difficult. Jesus is experiencing something that some of us may have experienced. Jesus is being called names, and people are trying to make him change how he lives, teaches, and heals. Jesus’ response is to remember that all he is and all he values comes form God. He will not change just to be accepted by the crowd. That’s not easy to do. How can we remember whose we are and who loves us when others are mean or tell us what we should be and do? At times like this it is hard to remember we are all beloved children of God.

Announcements:

Sunday June 9, Worship Leader: Kaireen, Reader: Brenda

Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. June 8 at 3-4:30 pm, in the Church Family Room. All Knitters and Crocheters are welcome. Needles and wool are available if needed.

June: National Indigenous History Month

June: Launch of Pride Season

June 18: International Day for Countering Hate Speech

June 19: Juneteenth

June 20: World Refugee Day (UNHCR)