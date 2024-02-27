PORTIS, Leonidas ‘Louis Port’

Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, in London Ontario with family by his side, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, Louis passed away in his 98th year. Loving husband of Dimitra for 69 years and father of Christos (1961), Thomas (Christina Michalopoulos), Fotina (William Comrie) & Chris (Janice Spakowski). Cherished Papou of Liah, Kaylen, Trinity, Demetria (Sia), Kyriaki, Thalia, and John (2001). Beloved son of the late Fotini & Christos Portis. Dear brother of late Sofia Panosopoulos (late Ken), late Koula Georgakopoulos (late John), late Basile Portis (late Fotena), late Thomas Portis (Athena), and Aristotle Portis (Barbara).

Louis was born on July 20, 1926, in Pentalofos, Kozani, Greece. He met the love of his life, Dimitra Simopoulos from a nearby village Agia Sotira. They married on December 25, 1954, and together they embarked on a remarkable 69-year love story. Like many immigrants during this time, they set their sights on Canada for a better life. On July 9, 1955, they arrived in Halifax on the Queen Frederica Ocean liner. They then travelled to Fort William, Ontario to start their new life.

Louis was a long-time restaurant entrepreneur with a strong work ethic and family values. He was outgoing, charismatic, hardworking, honest, and an extremely generous man to all his family and friends. In 1960, in partnership with his brother-in-law Ahelias (Heli) Metsopoulos purchased the Embassy Grill in Thunder Bay, Ontario which they operated together until 1974. In 1968 with a partnership of four, he expanded to open a second Embassy Restaurant in Wawa, Ontario.

Louis was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Thunder Bay and spent countless hours volunteering and spearheading charitable events for his church and the community. He enjoyed the outdoors, good conversations with friends and family, and was known for his exceptional culinary skills. Even in his 90’s, there was no stopping him from dancing a good Greek “Tsamiko”.

Louis will be remembered by his nieces and nephews along with their children including many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Logan Funeral Home, 371 Dundas St., London Ontario on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. (Prayers at 7 p.m.).

Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 131 Southdale Rd. W. with Father Konstantinos Chatzis officiating. Interment in Woodland Cemetery.

Those wishing to make donations in memory of Louis, can donate to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Thunder Bay or a charity of their choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.loganfh.ca