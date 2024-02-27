Manitouwadge OPP – Have you seen Hayden? UPDATED

Members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising that Hayden, who was reported missing has been located safe and sound. The Manitouwadge OPP would like to ask members of the public and our media partners to remove the photo of Hayden from social media.

Thank you to both the public and our media partners for your assistance in this matter.

A search is underway in the Town of Manitouwadge for a missing male named Hayden.

On February 27, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in the Town of Manitouwadge.

Manitouwadge OPP, Marathon OPP and the OPP Northwest Emergency Response Team are currently searching for Hayden. He is described as 26-years-old, White Male, short black hair, wearing a black toque and a colorful jacket. He was last seen in the area of Huron Walk, in the Town of Manitouwadge. There are currently concerns for Hayden’s well-being.

If you have seen or heard of Hayden, please contact the Manitouwadge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.