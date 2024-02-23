École Saint-Joseph students get together to celebrate Valentine’s Day

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, kindergarten to grade 5 students at École Saint-Joseph (Joseph) gathered in the school foyer to take part in activities related to the festive day. Together, the students decorated bags to collect their valentines and then played bingo together. During the bingo game, the older students were able to help their younger friends so that everyone could win a prize. It was a day filled with love and new friendships for the young and old at École Saint-Joseph.