Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 22

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 8 11
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 7 10
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 2 7 11
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 7 10
BLANCHET, Emma 5 5 10
BUSSINEAU, Denise 5 5 9
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 5 5 11
LOWE, Cheri 5 5 11
MATHIAS, Danette 5 5 11
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 5 10
SPENCER, Diane 11 4 11
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 11 4 11
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 10

Game Schedule for February 27th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BURGOYNE CHARBONNEAU BUSSINEAU
SPENCER KLOCKARS TAVELLA
8:00 pm LOWE LESCHISHIN BLANCHET
BONITZKE TREMBLAY MATHIAS
BYE: PARSONS
