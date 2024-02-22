Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 22

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|8
|11
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|7
|10
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|2
|7
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|7
|10
|BLANCHET, Emma
|5
|5
|10
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|5
|5
|9
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|5
|5
|11
|LOWE, Cheri
|5
|5
|11
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|5
|11
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|5
|10
|SPENCER, Diane
|11
|4
|11
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|11
|4
|11
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|10
Game Schedule for February 27th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BURGOYNE
|CHARBONNEAU
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|KLOCKARS
|TAVELLA
|8:00 pm
|LOWE
|LESCHISHIN
|BLANCHET
|BONITZKE
|TREMBLAY
|MATHIAS
|BYE:
|PARSONS
