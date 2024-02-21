East Algoma OPP – 8th Impaired Charge of 2024 is laid

On February 17, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police observed a pick-up truck strike a snowbank twice on Ansonia Road and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver, police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

As a result, Matthew GROULX, 23 years-of-age from Thessalon was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Drive motor vehicle-no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 4, 2024.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.