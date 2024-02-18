GERMAIN, Donald

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Sante Manitouwadge Health on Thursday February 15, 2024 at the age of 71 years.

Beloved husband of Lucille Lavigne. Loving father of Eric (Annie), John, Tim (Erin) and Stella. Proud grandfather of Nolan, Nevin, Laurel, Yannick and Danny. Son of the late Therese and Alphonse Germain. Dear brother of Solange Guimond (late Michel), late Ginette Germain and Sylvie Germain. Brother-in-law of Maurice Lavigne (Linda) and Lina Ambeault (Ernest). Donald will be remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family.

At Donald’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2024. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Manitouwadge Cancer Assistance Group would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

Décédé paisiblement avec sa famille à ses côtés au Santé Manitouwadge Health le jeudi 15 février 2024 à l’âge de 71 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de Lucille Lavigne. Père aimant d’Eric (Annie), John, Tim (Erin) et Stella. Fier grand-père de Nolan, Nevin, Laurel, Yannick et Danny. Fils de feu Thérèse et Alphonse Germain. Cher frère de Solange Guimond (feu Michel), de feu Ginette Germain et Sylvie Germain. Beau-frère de Maurice Lavigne (Linda) et de Lina Ambeault (Ernest). Ses nièces, ses neveux et sa famille élargie se souviendront de lui. À la demande de Donald, il n’y aura pas de funérailles pour le moment.

Une célébration de la vie aura lieu à l’été 2024. La crémation a eu lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre, à Sault Ste. Marie. Des dons commémoratifs au Manitouwadge Cancer Assistance Group seraient grandement appréciés.

Les arrangements sont confiés à Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.