Mixed Curling Standings- February 16

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 10
FAHRER, Tom 2 9 11
McCoy, Joe 2 9 11
HALL, Dave 4 7 9
BUCKELL, Chris 5 5 10
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 5 11
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 11
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 3 10
SWITZER, Anya 8 3 11
CORLEY, Sarah 10 2 11
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 11

There are no games scheduled for February 22nd, it will be a curling social.

 

