Mixed Curling Standings- February 16

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|10
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|9
|11
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|9
|11
|HALL, Dave
|4
|7
|9
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|5
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|5
|11
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|4
|11
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|3
|10
|SWITZER, Anya
|8
|3
|11
|CORLEY, Sarah
|10
|2
|11
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|11
There are no games scheduled for February 22nd, it will be a curling social.
