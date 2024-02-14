ÉS Saint-Joseph basketball and volleyball teams move on to championship finals

Congratulations to the ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Chevaliers sports teams! Their senior and junior boys’ basketball teams as well as their senior girls’ volleyball team have qualified for the North Shore High School Athletic Association championship. The senior boys will go into the final undefeated since the start of the regular season, while the junior boys and girls volleyball team are currently in 2nd place in their respective categories. These determined young athletes have fought hard throughout the sports season, and the school community can’t wait to cheer them on at the matches in Chapleau next week. Well done, Chevaliers!