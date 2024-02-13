On February 6, 2024, the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were on patrol duties on Highway 17, within Garden River First Nation.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police observed a westbound pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17. Police attempted a traffic stop at Highway 17B and Trunk Road within Sault Ste Marie City limits. The pick-up truck pulled over to let a passenger exit and fled the area immediately. During the investigation police determined this pick-up truck was stolen from Sault Ste Marie.
On February 10, 2024, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Batchewana First Nation Police Service arrested the driver on Sweet Grass Street in the community of Garden River First Nation.
As a result, Tyler ROSS, 36 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:
- Flight from peace officer
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts)
- Dangerous operation
- Possession property obtained by crime under $5000
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Driving while under suspension
- Speeding
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste Marie on February 12, 2024.
SSM OPP – Multiple Charges laid regarding related Pursuit - February 13, 2024
