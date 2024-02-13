SSM OPP – Multiple Charges laid regarding related Pursuit

On February 6, 2024, the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were on patrol duties on Highway 17, within Garden River First Nation.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police observed a westbound pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17. Police attempted a traffic stop at Highway 17B and Trunk Road within Sault Ste Marie City limits. The pick-up truck pulled over to let a passenger exit and fled the area immediately. During the investigation police determined this pick-up truck was stolen from Sault Ste Marie.

On February 10, 2024, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Batchewana First Nation Police Service arrested the driver on Sweet Grass Street in the community of Garden River First Nation.

As a result, Tyler ROSS, 36 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code (two counts)

Dangerous operation

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with probation order

Driving while under suspension

Speeding

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste Marie on February 12, 2024.