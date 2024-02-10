East Algoma OPP – 6th Impaired Charge of 2024

On February 8, 2024, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to traffic complaint involving a grey car with the vehicle lights off parked in a live lane on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

Police arrived at the scene and found the driver to be passed out at the wheel and later determined the car had run out of gas. Officers transported the driver to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing. While in custody the driver refused to provide a breath sample and was lodged until sober.

As a result of the investigation, Aldrick NIGANABE, 47 years-of-age from Mississauga First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 7, 2024.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle impounded for seven days.