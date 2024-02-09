East Algoma OPP lays multiple charges related to December Fatal Collision

On December 4, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that struck a horse and buggy. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

The 29-year-old buggy operator sustained extensive injuries and was transported to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, Leonard MAGNO, 56 years-of-age from Orillia was charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Careless driving

Fail to maintain daily log (fifteen counts)

Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report

Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or drawn vehicle

Improperly drive commercial motor vehicle with a minor defect in it or in drawn vehicle

Overweight dual axle…kg. Class A Highway

Overweight four axle group…kg. Class A Highway – liftable axle deployed improperly

Operate unsafe vehicle -commercial motor vehicle

Operate commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed

Improper muffler-motor vehicle

No clear view to front

Drive after 16 hours since break without 8 hours off

Enter inaccurate information in record (two counts)

Drive after 14 hours on duty without 8 hours off

Push rod stroke exceeds prescribed limit – commercial motor vehicle

Wheel brake operating improperly – commercial motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on April 3, 2024.

HUNT TRUCKING LTD, from Mulmur, Ontario, was charged with:

Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with the regulations (fifteen counts)

Fail to monitor driver’s compliance (sixteen counts)

Request, require or allow non-compliance (four counts)

Permit operation of commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on April 3, 2024.