SSM OPP lays multiple charges related to collision

On February 8, 2024, shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle in the median on Highway 17 approximately 500 metres west of Bar River Road in MacDonald-Meredith-Aberdeen Additional Township.

Police determined the minivan was travelling westbound when the driver crossed both lanes, entered the median, rolled and was ejected from the minivan. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to local hospital via Sault Ste Marie Paramedic Services.

Investigation determined the vehicle was stolen from Thessalon. OPP attended the local hospital in Sault Ste Marie and arrested the driver.

As a result, Lucas TORRANCE, 36 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Theft under $5000 of a motor vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Careless driving

Driver-fail to properly wear seat belt

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 11, 2024.