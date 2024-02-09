|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|9
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|8
|10
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|8
|10
|HALL, Dave
|4
|7
|9
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|5
|10
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|5
|10
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|4
|10
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|3
|10
|CORLEY, Sarah
|9
|2
|10
|SWITZER, Anya
|9
|2
|10
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|10
Game Schedule for February 15
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|CORLEY
|LESCHISHIN
|STOYCHEFF
|HALL
|TERRIS
|SWITZER
|FAHRER
|8:00 PM
|RAINVILLE
|McCOY
|BUCKELL
|GLOVER
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – February 9 - February 9, 2024
- Split the Pot Lottery returns with more chances to win in support of Ontario hospitals! - February 9, 2024
- Ladies Curling Standings – February 8 - February 8, 2024