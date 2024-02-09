Mixed Curling Standings – February 9

Breaking News

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 9
FAHRER, Tom 2 8 10
McCoy, Joe 2 8 10
HALL, Dave 4 7 9
BUCKELL, Chris 5 5 10
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 5 10
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 10
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 3 10
CORLEY, Sarah 9 2 10
SWITZER, Anya 9 2 10
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 10

Game Schedule for February 15

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM CORLEY LESCHISHIN STOYCHEFF HALL
TERRIS SWITZER FAHRER
8:00 PM RAINVILLE McCOY
BUCKELL GLOVER
