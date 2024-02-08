Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – February 8

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 8 9
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 6 9
BLANCHET, Emma 3 5 10
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 3 5 9
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 5 8
PARSONS, Rochelle 3 5 9
BUSSINEAU, Denise 7 4 7
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 7 4 10
LOWE, Cheri 7 4 9
MATHIAS, Danette 7 4 9
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 4 9
SPENCER, Diane 12 3 9
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 9

Game Schedule for February 13:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm TREMBLAY SPENCER BONITZKE
MATHIAS LOWE CHARBONNEAU
8:00 pm BURGOYNE BUSSINEAU LESCHISHIN
PARSONS KLOCKARS TAVELLA
BYE: BLANCHET

 

