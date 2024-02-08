Ladies Curling Standings – February 8

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|8
|9
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|6
|9
|BLANCHET, Emma
|3
|5
|10
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|3
|5
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|5
|8
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|3
|5
|9
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|7
|4
|7
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|7
|4
|10
|LOWE, Cheri
|7
|4
|9
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|4
|9
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|4
|9
|SPENCER, Diane
|12
|3
|9
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|9
Game Schedule for February 13:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|TREMBLAY
|SPENCER
|BONITZKE
|MATHIAS
|LOWE
|CHARBONNEAU
|8:00 pm
|BURGOYNE
|BUSSINEAU
|LESCHISHIN
|PARSONS
|KLOCKARS
|TAVELLA
|BYE:
|BLANCHET
