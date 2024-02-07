TALIAN, Erzsebet

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother: Erzsebet (Liz) Talian, on Monday, February 5th, 2024 peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Erzsebet is predeceased by her husband Janos (John) Talian and survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Talian-Clarke (Robert), son Stephen (Steve) Talian, and predeceased by her son John Jr. Loving grandmother of Alex Clarke (Yasmine), Courtney Clarke (Christopher), Anthony Talian (Emily) and Jesse Talian (Lynzie). Proud great-grandmother of Maximus Clarke. Daughter of the late Rozalia and Jozsef Slang. She is predeceased by her sister Maria Solyom (Istvan), predeceased by her brother Laslo Slang, (Anna), predeceased by her brother, Jozsef Slang (Margit), survived by her sister Gizella Tolvari (Lajos), and also predeceased by her baby brother Istvan Slang.

There will be no funeral service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A very special thank you to Dr. Oberai and the amazing staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre helping make Mom’s final days more comfortable.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.