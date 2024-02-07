Ontario families deserve justice for Conservative LTC failures during COVID-19

MPP Wayne Gates (Niagara Falls), Official Opposition critic for Long-Term Care (LTC) released the following statement in response to Ford’s Conservatives facing a lawsuit for negligence in LTC during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Conservative failures in Long Term Care led to thousands of preventable deaths during the pandemic. The Conservatives knew that our friends, parents, and grandparents in LTC were vulnerable, and they acted far too late, with too little urgency.

Today, families of Ontario’s seniors took another big step forward in their fight for justice for their lost loved ones. The families of those we lost in LTC deserve answers and justice. Together we will create an Ontario where this never happens again.”

Background