Men’s Curling Standings – February 6

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 10 12
TERRIS, Tom 1 10 12
FAHRER, Tom 3 7 12
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 7 12
McCOY, Joe 5 7 12
HALE, Ron 6 5 12
TERRIS, Spencer 7 3 12
REID, Michael 8 0 12

Game schedule for February 12th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LESCHISHIN FAHRER HALE MITRIKAS
REID T.TERRIS S.TERRIS McCOY
