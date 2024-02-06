Men’s Curling Standings – February 6

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|10
|12
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|10
|12
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|7
|12
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|7
|12
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|7
|12
|HALE, Ron
|6
|5
|12
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|3
|12
|REID, Michael
|8
|0
|12
Game schedule for February 12th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|LESCHISHIN
|FAHRER
|HALE
|MITRIKAS
|REID
|T.TERRIS
|S.TERRIS
|McCOY
