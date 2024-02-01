Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 1

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 7 8
BLANCHET, Emma 2 5 9
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 5 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 2 5 7
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 5 4 8
BUSSINEAU, Denise 5 4 7
LOWE, Cheri 5 4 8
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 4 8
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 4 8
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 10 3 9
MATHIAS, Danette 10 3 8
SPENCER, Diane 10 3 8
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 8

Game Schedule for February 6th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm LOWE PARSONS BLANCHET
MATHIAS CHARBONNEAU BONITZKE
8:00 pm TAVELLA KLOCKARS BURGOYNE
TREMBLAY SPENCER LESCHISHIN
BYE: BUSSINEAU
