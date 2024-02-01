Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 1

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|7
|8
|BLANCHET, Emma
|2
|5
|9
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|5
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|2
|5
|7
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|5
|4
|8
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|5
|4
|7
|LOWE, Cheri
|5
|4
|8
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|4
|8
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|4
|8
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|10
|3
|9
|MATHIAS, Danette
|10
|3
|8
|SPENCER, Diane
|10
|3
|8
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|8
Game Schedule for February 6th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|LOWE
|PARSONS
|BLANCHET
|MATHIAS
|CHARBONNEAU
|BONITZKE
|8:00 pm
|TAVELLA
|KLOCKARS
|BURGOYNE
|TREMBLAY
|SPENCER
|LESCHISHIN
|BYE:
|BUSSINEAU
