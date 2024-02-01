Conservative Party of Canada announces Parm Gill as their newest Conservative candidate

The Conservative Party of Canada is proud to announce Parm Gill as the newest common sense Conservative candidate.

“Parm will be an asset to our common sense Conservative team in our mission to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” said Pierre Poilievre.

The Conservative Party is proud to be attracting a number of high-profile common sense candidates who are ready to join Pierre Poilievre in defeating the Trudeau Liberals and bringing it home for all Canadians. Parm Gill will be a strong voice for the people he represents and a valuable member of the Conservative team.