Happenings at Wawa First United – January 31

Last Sunday we enjoyed sharing our service with St Paul’s United in Marathon. (by internet). This coming Sunday is the Fifth Sunday After Epiphany.

Scripture Readings for this week are:

Isaiah 40: 21-31 Those who wait upon God shall renew their strength.

1 Corinthians 9:16-23 I have become all things to all people for the gospel’s sake

Mark 1: 29-39 Simon’s mother-in-law and many others healed.

Consider what it would have been like to be healed. Is there anyone that you may know that is in the process of healing or has been healed through medical care, a prayer, the love of another, or forgiveness? Healing takes all forms, it could be physical, mental, emotional or spiritual or it could be a healing that is still in process.

Simon’s mother-in-law was in a precarious situation health wise. She had a fever that could have endangered her life. If people did not know what caused her illness and feared catching it, she may have faced isolation from the community, something that would have been tremendously difficult for her.

Jesus offered her healing. Imagine how that must have felt. When have you experienced an act of healing in body, mind, or spirit? How can you offer healing to others? ( The Gathering 2023/2024)

Announcements:

The Thrift Shop will open on Thursday February 1, 2, 3, and Monday the 5th is Bag Day.

The next Prayer Shawl meeting will be on February 10th in the Family Room at the Church from 3 – 4:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. We have knitting needles and wool available if needed.

February is Black History Month.

February 10 – Lunar New Year ( Year of the Dragon)

February 10- Moose Hide Campaign Day: standing up against violence toward women and children.