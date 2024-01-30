Schreiber OPP – Arrest made after Search Warrant Executed

One individual has been arrested and charged following a search warrant execution at a residence in Terrace Bay.

On January 26, 2024, members of the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Timbergrove Road in the Township of Terrace Bay.

As a result, Derek JACQUES, 32-years-old, of Terrace Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine.

This investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.