ROY, Sandra (nee Mcmillan)

September 14, 1944 – January 29, 2024

A piece of our hearts went home to heaven with you today.

The family of Sandra Roy are heartbroken to announce her peaceful passing at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa, after a short battle with cancer. Surrounding her with love as she took her final breath, her devoted and loving husband of 58 years Marcel Roy Sr., her cherished son Marcel Roy Jr (Cindy), her beloved daughter Marisa Roy (Scott) as well as her loving granddaughter Mackenzie Burns. Predeceased by her parents Stan and Betty McMillian and sister Suzanne Hunt. She is now reunited with her firstborn daughter Tracy, whom she couldn’t wait to hug.

She leaves behind her sister Sonia Dube (Francis), brothers Donald McMillan (Julie), Graham McMillan (Kathy), Roger McMillan (Carol) and Gary McMillan. Sister-in-law to Bob Roy (late Carol), Mary Claire Roberts (late Gilbert), Herbie Roy (Suzanne), Maryanne Oulette (Eddie), Cecile Whalen (Bob), Rita Saunders (Paul), Monique Sturgeon (Don), Roland Roy, Rosie Roy, Denise Roy and Corrine Roy and granddaughter Britney Roy as well as her many nieces and nephews and friends.

Mom always made sure each one of us knew how much we were loved, always putting her family before herself.

Building a life in Hawk Junction for over 40 years with her husband, she dedicated many years to cooking and decorating for the Algoma Central Railway Christmas parties, catering many gatherings and weddings. She also cared for many children as she was the sole daycare provider in Hawk. She loved and enjoyed every pair of little feet that came through her door.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Reich and the nurses at the Sault Area Hospital and also thanks to Drs. Oberai, Switzer, Evans and Cotterill. To the nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, you are amazing, thank you all for the care and compassion mom and her family received during this difficult time. Sam, keep wearing RED.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. As per Sandra’s wishes, there is no funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or to the Sault Ste Marie Humane Society in her honour.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca