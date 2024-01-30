Ontario Supporting Growth and Innovation in the Northwest Ontario Forest Sector

The Government of Ontario is supporting economic growth and creating jobs with the second phase of funding under the new Forest Biomass Program. The $9.4 million investment will develop the untapped economic potential and environmental benefits of new and emerging uses of underutilized wood and mill by-products, collectively known as forest biomass.
“Our Forest Biomass Program has delivered dozens of critical investments to launch the future of Ontario’s forest sector,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Today’s investment continues that progress, with targeted funding that will create jobs, strengthen communities and redefine our forestry sector in Ontario.”
Forest biomass is used in everything from food additives to building materials. It also has many emerging uses, including renewable natural gas, bioplastics and hydrogen – responsible alternatives to carbon-intensive products.
The following projects will receive funding from the $19.6 million Forest Biomass Program, which supports initiatives that harvest more wood from Crown forests, increase forest sector job creation and regional economic growth and find new uses for wood in collaboration with stakeholders, industry and Indigenous communities.
Modernization funding stream
- Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper Mill (Thunder Bay) – $5,000,000
- The project will upgrade and improve equipment to modernize the mill’s electrical system, enabling future measures to expand green energy production, reduce emissions and increase forest biomass usage.
- Biopower Sustainable Energy Corp. (Atikokan) – $997,500
- The project will increase production, improve efficiency and increase usage of forest biomass by acquiring new equipment and supporting modernization of the wood handling facility.
Innovative Bioproduct Manufacturing funding stream
- Whitesand First Nation (Thunder Bay) – $1,289,573
- The project will support the use of forest biomass for heat and power generation by fulfilling site preparatory work to construct a wood pellet plant in Whitesand’s Bioeconomy Centre in Armstrong region.
- FPInnovations (Thunder Bay) – $250,000
- The project will advance forest sector integration by identifying business opportunities among a biorefinery, forest operations and production facilities to support the development of a new wood biorefinery.
- Rutter Urban Forestry (Thunder Bay) – $245,000
- The project will support renewable energy production and deliver clean and cost-efficient heat generation by acquiring a mobile forest biomass chipper and tractor to produce heating chips.
Indigenous Bioeconomy Partnerships funding stream
- Cat Lake First Nation (Sioux Lookout) – $250,000
- The project will promote economic growth and opportunity by assessing the region’s forest biomass supply, identifying opportunities to increase its use and developing a strategic plan to guide development.
- Jason Mattson 2538745 Ontario Ltd. (Atikokan) – $250,000
- The project will strengthen the forest sector supply chain and increase the regional use of forest biomass by purchasing a new biomass haul truck and self-unloading trailer.
- True North Trucking (Thunder Bay) – $250,000
- The project will support forest sector business certainty by acquiring a new truck with a self-unloading trailer to deliver forest biomass to mills across Northwestern Ontario.
- Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation (Nipigon) – $250,000
- The project will advance reliable and cost-efficient heat generation for homes and other buildings in the Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek community by promoting the use of harvested wood and mill residuals as heating fuel.
- Lac Seul First Nation (Sioux Lookout) – $237,280
- The project will foster economic and social benefits by examining the engineering, environmental and business requirements to build three bioheat plants to heat schools and the community health centre.
- Lake Nipigon Forest Management Inc. (Nipigon) – $200,000
- The project will increase the use of forest biomass and expand alternative fuel production by supporting the development of a renewable natural gas and biocarbon facility.
Exploring Biomass Pathways funding stream
- FPInnovations (Thunder Bay) – $100,000
- The project will enhance forest sector business competitiveness and provide environmental benefits by exploring opportunities to reduce the operating costs and improve the carbon footprint of producing lignin, a versatile wood extract.
- Greenmantle Forest Inc. (Thunder Bay) – $62,500
- The project will facilitate green energy production and increase forest sector sustainability by supporting the development of a green hydrogen facility using available wood biomass.
- Lakehead University (Thunder Bay) – $32,000
- The project will advance forest biomass innovation and support development of alternative construction materials by investigating the strengths and potential uses of a green concrete containing forest biomass ash.
