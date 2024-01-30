Ontario Supporting Growth and Innovation in the Northwest Ontario Forest Sector

The Government of Ontario is supporting economic growth and creating jobs with the second phase of funding under the new Forest Biomass Program. The $9.4 million investment will develop the untapped economic potential and environmental benefits of new and emerging uses of underutilized wood and mill by-products, collectively known as forest biomass.

“Our Forest Biomass Program has delivered dozens of critical investments to launch the future of Ontario’s forest sector,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Today’s investment continues that progress, with targeted funding that will create jobs, strengthen communities and redefine our forestry sector in Ontario.”

Forest biomass is used in everything from food additives to building materials. It also has many emerging uses, including renewable natural gas, bioplastics and hydrogen – responsible alternatives to carbon-intensive products.