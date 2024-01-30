|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|9
|11
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|7
|11
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|4
|6
|11
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|6
|11
|HALE, Ron
|6
|5
|11
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|2
|11
|REID, Michael
|8
|0
|11
Game Schedule for February 5th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|T.TERRIS
|LESCHISHIN
|MITRIKAS
|S.TERRIS
|McCOY
|HALE
|FAHRER
|REID
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Men’s Curling Standings – January 30 - January 30, 2024
- Nominations now being accepted for Clean North Awards recognizing green leaders in the Sault/Algoma - January 30, 2024
- ÉSC Trillium students visit the Borden Gold Mine and discover the mining sector - January 29, 2024