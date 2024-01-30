Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 30

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 9 11
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 11
FAHRER, Tom 3 7 11
MITRIKAS, Eric 4 6 11
McCOY, Joe 4 6 11
HALE, Ron 6 5 11
TERRIS, Spencer 7 2 11
REID, Michael 8 0 11

Game Schedule for February 5th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
T.TERRIS LESCHISHIN MITRIKAS S.TERRIS
McCOY HALE FAHRER REID

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*