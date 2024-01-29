MATHESON, John Ross

Peacefully at the F. J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the age of 91.

Predeceased by his loving wife Verna Eileen Matheson. Father of Helen, Patty (Brian), Laurie (Rick), the late Jimmy, Karen, Kathy (Richard), Johnny (Natalie) and Billy. Grandfather of eighteen, great-grandfather of twenty four and great-great-great-grandfather of two. Son of the late Ross Wilfred Matheson and Gertrude Mary Victoria Godin. Brother of Joan, Betty, and Lyle.

There will be no service and cremation will take place.

Thank you to the F. J. Davey Home for the care given to John.

Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 (51 Broadway Ave, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0). Payable by cheque.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.