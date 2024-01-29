East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after family dispute

On January 25, 2024, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute on Togo Street in the Town of Blind River.

Police attended a short time later and arrested an intoxicated individual. While being lodged at the Blind River detachment the accused became aggressive towards police and an altercation ensued with an officer being assaulted.

As a result, Keegan DAY, 32 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with: Assault Peace Officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 7, 2024.