Federal Offender Wanted – Cory Peterson ‘Arrested’

Jan 27, 2024 at 08:00

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on December 15, 2023, has been apprehended in Barrie.

Cory PETERSON was located and arrested by the ROPE Squad.

The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.





Jan 25, 2024 at 15:19

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their statutory release.

Cory PETERSON is described as a Indigenous male, 56 years of age, 5’7″ (170 cm) 176 lbs (80 kg) with thinning brown hair, a greying goatee and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, a Unicorn and Eagle Sun on his left arm. A skull and “FTW” on his upper right arm. He also has a Tiger and an Eagle head on his right arm. He has a Bear on his chest. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

PETERSON is serving a four (4) year sentence for:

Possession Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Sudbury, North Bay, Midland, Blind River and Sault Ste Marie.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.