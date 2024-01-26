Mamakwa on school fire in Eabametoong

MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), Deputy Leader of the Ontario NDP, issued the following statement on the loss of Eabametoong First Nation’s only school in a devastating fire:

“Today a fire took place at the John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation that resulted in the total loss of the community’s only school. We are grateful that no individuals were hurt.

Eabametoong students, staff, and the entire community will be severely impacted by this loss of their school. This loss of a critical piece of community infrastructure will affect 300 learners from JK to Grade 9.

The federal and provincial government must work with Eabametoong to ensure that their immediate, short-term and long-term needs are met, including plans for continuing education for the learners. As MPP, I am providing all the support I can.

Eabametoong received federal support to secure new firefighting vehicles in October 2023 but due to the winter road not being accessible, the trucks could not be delivered. As a result, the community had very limited capacity for fire suppression available. Meegwetch to the community firefighters for their efforts to extinguish the fire.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Achieving the Dream Through Education charity has set up a donation page to assist the community: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/98564