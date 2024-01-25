BENOIT, Murielle Éliza (née Chiasson)

Murielle Éliza (née Chiasson) Benoit, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2024, in Woodstock, Ontario, at the age of 77. Born on September 16, 1946, in New Brunswick, Canada, Murielle’s life was a testament to the power of nurturing and devotion.

Murielle’s early years in New Brunswick were filled with the warmth of a large and lively family. Predeceased by her parents Ida (née Duguay) and Clovis Chiasson. She was a beloved sister to Évrard (Janet), Paulette Landry (Réjean), Clovis, Ernest, Jean-Claude, Jean-Pierre, Viola, and the late Normand (Joséphine), Paul, Lina (Georges), and Martin. The bonds she formed in her childhood were the foundation of the caring person she became, and her siblings will cherish the memories of her loving and generous spirit. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as many cousins.

Murielle’s world revolved around her daughter Danielle Dorthée and her adored grandson Nicholas Bekintis Dorthée. Murielle’s love for them was evident in every aspect of her life. She was a constant source of support and affection, and her guidance was a guiding light that will continue to shine in their hearts forever.

Her marriage to Clarence brought new additions to her family, including Murielle’s stepchildren, Darrell Benoit (Paula), Natalie Cichon (Richard), and Wayne Benoit, along with step-grandchildren Anthony Talian (Emily), Jesse Talian (Lynzie), and Devon Benoit.

Murielle’s passion for cooking began at the tender age of 10, and it became her life’s mission to feed everyone with a generosity that knew no bounds. Her kitchen was the heart of her home, where the aromas of her lovingly prepared meals welcomed family, friends, and anyone in need of comfort. Her culinary legacy will live on in the recipes she passed down including her muffins, donuts, pies, butter tarts, macaroons, tomato macaroni soup and turkey dinners and the memories of shared meals.

Cremation has taken place and private family service will take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Nicholas’ Education Trust Fund would be appreciated as Murielle proudly waited for the day her grandson would complete his Pharmacy degree.