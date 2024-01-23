East Algoma OPP – Don’t Pay the Price for Sledding on Thin Ice

There has been an increase of snowmobilers going through the ice on area lakes. The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely for an enjoyable winter season. Snowmobiling is one of the joys of a Canadian winter, but not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.

No ice is “safe ice“. Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can’t see this until it’s too late. Unfamiliar waterways may have underwater currents that never freeze, and operators can’t see until it’s too late. “Mother Nature has not cooperated with cold temperatures thus far, so the little ice we do have is very unpredictable”, says Acting Sergeant Phil Young, North East Region OPP.

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. The East Algoma OPP will continue their snow vehicle patrols throughout the season to ensure the safety of all snowmobile operators and passengers.

For further information on safe snowmobiling and trails in Ontario, please see the OFSC or OPP websites at: www.ofsc.on.ca or www.opp.ca