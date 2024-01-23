69th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel is upon us!

Ladies get your brooms ready and start making plans with your friends for a weekend full of good curling, laughter, and lots of fun!

Wawa’s 69th Annual Ladies Curling Bonspiel will be held March 22-24, 2024 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

The theme this year is GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN. Get your costumes ready for the parade on Friday night!

The cost is $300.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and dance on Saturday night.

The early bird deadline is March 1, 2024, and the deadline to register is March 15, 2024.

Payment can be submitted per team by etransfer to: [email protected].