Mixed Curling Standings – January 19

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 7
McCoy, Joe 2 6 7
FAHRER, Tom 3 5 7
HALL, Dave 3 5 6
BUCKELL, Chris 5 4 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 5 4 8
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 3 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 2 7
CORLEY, Sarah 9 1 7
GLOVER, Justine 9 1 7
SWITZER, Anya 9 1 7

Game schedule for January 25,

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM GLOVER FAHRER LESCHISHIN TERRIS
RAINVILLE CORLEY McCOY
8:00 PM BUCKELL STOYCHOFF
HALL SWITZER

 

Ladies Curling scheduled for last Tuesday will be rescheduled to March 26th.

 

