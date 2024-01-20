Mixed Curling Standings – January 19

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|7
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|6
|7
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|5
|7
|HALL, Dave
|3
|5
|6
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|4
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|5
|4
|8
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|3
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|2
|7
|CORLEY, Sarah
|9
|1
|7
|GLOVER, Justine
|9
|1
|7
|SWITZER, Anya
|9
|1
|7
Game schedule for January 25,
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|GLOVER
|FAHRER
|LESCHISHIN
|TERRIS
|RAINVILLE
|CORLEY
|McCOY
|8:00 PM
|BUCKELL
|STOYCHOFF
|HALL
|SWITZER
Ladies Curling scheduled for last Tuesday will be rescheduled to March 26th.
