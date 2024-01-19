Have you seen Adrian (Gabe)?

The Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

On January 16, 2024, shortly after 2:00 p.m., WTPS received a report of a missing person from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

Investigation revealed that Adrian (Gabe), 33-years-old, was last seen leaving his residence on Linda Street shortly before being called in as missing.

Adrian (Gabe) is described as:

Indigenous male, 5’11”, 130 lbs, black hair, and wearing a black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Police and the family are concerned for Adrian’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Adrian, is urged to contact the OPP or WTPS at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org/tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.